Brooke’s Point reports 2nd COVID-19 case

Dr. Lovelyn Sotoza, Municipal Health Office (MHO) chief, said Tuesday that the COVID-19 patient is a 21-year-old male returnee from Taguig City who arrived on July 4 aboard Philippine Airlines.

A locally stranded returnee in Brooke’s Point town tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), marking the second known active case in this southern town.

“Siya ay 21-year-old male na nanggaling sa Taguig. Nag-arrive sa Brooke’s Point via Philippine Airlines noong July 4. Siya ay asymptomatic,” she said.

The patient was nonreactive to the rapid diagnostic test (RDT) upon his arrival. However, he was considered as a close contact of the first case which prompted his endorsement for a confirmatory test.

Sotoza also said he remained in isolation in one of the town’s facilities as he continues to be showing no symptoms.

The Palawan province has now reported a total of 53 confirmed cases, with 27 active cases, 25 recoveries, and one death.

Of the active cases, Puerto Princesa leads the tally at 10, followed by Cuyo with 7. Bataraza town has six active cases, while two each were reported for Roxas and Brooke’s Point.

Based on the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) report as of Monday, a total of 3,167 Palawan residents have arrived since the government eased the travel restriction late May. Of the total number, 2,506 were locally stranded individuals (LSI), 164 were overseas Filipino workers, and 497 essential personnel or allowed persons outside residence (APOR).

Meanwhile, the City Information Office, in its report last week (July 9), said it has processed a total of 2,084 arrivals, 1,536 of whom were LSIs, 254 OFWs, and 294 APORs.

(With reports from Celeste Anna Formoso and Jane Tumalac)

