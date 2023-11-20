A free special education assessment program for children with conditions and special needs was launched on Sunday, November 19, in Barangay Tub-Tub, Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

The initiative is a collaboration between the local government and the PE-REE-KAH group.

Parents of children with special needs have expressed gratitude for the free assessment service and the establishment of PE-REE-KAH in Brooke’s Point.

According to them, it eliminates the need to travel weekly to Puerto Princesa City for therapy, thus relieving a significant financial burden on their families.

They also emphasized the positive impact of therapy on the progress and well-being of their children.

Vice Mayor Mary Jean Feliciano affirmed the full support of the local government in meeting the needs of children with special conditions.

She stressed the commitment to ensuring that these children can lead happy and productive lives, emphasizing the special care and support that Brooke’s Point offers.

Interested individuals may contact Councilor Sarah Jane Crespo-Abon’s office on the second floor of the new municipal building in Barangay Tub-Tub or call the Pe-Ree-Kah Learning Center at 0926-223-6995 and 0948-171-9992.