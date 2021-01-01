Jan 1, 2021

Body of New Year’s Day drowning victim in Nagtabon Beach retrieved

Jan 1, 2021 Arphil Ballarta

He was believed to have drowned at around 7:3 a.m. on January 1, according to a spot report released by the Puerto Princesa Coast Guard Station (PPCGS).

The body of a 53-year-old man, who was reported to have drowned while swimming at the Nagtabon Beach in Barangay Bacungan had been found by a surfer.

The body of the victim identified as Romeo Herrera was found floating in the vicinity of White Castle Beach around 2:20 p.m.

The Coast Guard’s report stated that Herrera and another companion, Bryan Dirije, were swimming when a strong current suddenly pulled the victim under the waves and brought him into the deeper part of the sea.

A search and rescue operation was carried out immediately by the Coast Guard along with personnel from its Honda Bay station.

 

