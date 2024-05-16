Bandang Polo, a band of high school students from Puerto Princesa City, is set to release their new song under their record label, Mabuhay Music Group, as they continue to make a mark in their sound artistry.

The group announced during a vlog conference on Wednesday that their second song, “Punto,” will hit all streaming platforms on May 17. Described as a song about breakups or for those missing their exes, Bandang Polo said it promises to resonate with many listeners.

Jeo Pintuan, who wrote the song, expressed it is about love dedicated to longing for past relationships.

“Napaisip ako na what if gumawa ako ng new song na patungkol naman sa mga namimiss ang ngiti ng mga ex nila, kasi ako rin that time broken, kaya nagbigay yun sa akin ng lakas ng loob na gawin,” he explained.

Palawan News helped introduce the band in an article in November 2023; the group itself was formed in March of that same year, initially comprising a circle of friends bonded by their shared love and passion for music.

These young musicians are students at San Jose National High School, making them the youngest band in Palawan to be signed by a record label.

They are currently signed to an independent record label, which is based in Miami, Florida, USA.

The group consists of the following members: Jeo as the rhythmic guitarist and vocalist, Romar Escasa as the lead vocalist, Angelo Sanico as the leader and lead guitarist, Kevin Florentino as the bassist, and Paul Libres on drums.

Bandang Polo drew inspiration from the well-known local OPM band, Kwelyo, citing them as their mentors, which led them to incorporate “Polo” in their group’s name as a tribute.

The band released their debut alternative rock single titled “Sapat Na” in 2023 and is anticipated to release more songs spanning various genres for their upcoming album.

Armand Cortez, songwriter and former leader of Kwelyo, expressed optimism as the group’s mentor, strongly believing in their quality and potential, which motivates him to offer full support for their growth.

“Sa music, ito sila yung isa sa malalaking break sa pag-mentor ko sa music. Nakakaproud. May potential, may quality, kaya lalo akong mas [nagiging eager] na supportahan sila,” Cortez stated.

The band’s leader stated that they have numerous plans for the band’s promising future and they are determined to pursue them relentlessly until they achieve their goals.

“Actually, mataas yung pangarap namin sa banda. Hindi lang, ‘Okay, hanggang dito lang kami.’ Ang gusto kasi namin is, mas gusto ko pa na may aabutin pa kami na mas mataas pa,” Sanico added.