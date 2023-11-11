For Bandang Polo, love is the greatest driving force for success in whatever role one might pursue. At least, that’s how they started out on their journey, with young talents following their passion and hitting a milestone by releasing their first single, ‘Sapat Na,’ on November 10 at 12 a.m. under the US-based record label Mabuhay Music Group Inc.

Bandang Polo is an alternative rock band from Palawan composed of Angelo Clint John Sanico, Romar Escasa, Kevin Florentino, Paul Libres, and Jeo Pintuan, who first met and played together as members of the school band at San Jose National High School.

The band was approached earlier this year by Mabuhay Music Group Inc. when they were searching for local talent from Palawan. Armando Cortez Jr., a member of Bandang Kwelyo, was approached through the Palawan Sound Organization, a collective of local musicians from Palawan.

At the time, Polo was a relatively new band, although they had already made an impact on the local music scene by organizing charity events and concerts to give back to their community. When the offer came, Polo readily collaborated on a song in their spare time, arranging a composition written by Cortez, their mentor.

Although they were already skilled in playing within a group, it wasn’t until March 2023 that the idea to form their own group arose. Band leader Angelo Sanico was inspired after watching Cortez perform at Balai Café and seeing the potential of the band. Encouraged by his father, who had taught him how to play the guitar during the pandemic, he gathered his teammates to form Polo.

For Angelo, “Sapat Na” was a reflection of the band’s passion to continue their craft beyond the occasional gigs.

“It’s a reminder not to simply acknowledge our feelings but to use them as fuel to pursue our dreams and life goals relentlessly. It inspires me to never settle for less, to believe in my abilities, and to always strive for more,” he said.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, not only for my band but also for myself. We’ve reached this milestone at such a young age, which is a testament to our hard work and dedication,” Angelo added.

Angelo is the lead guitarist and the youngest member; he is 14 years old and a Grade 9 student studying Cookery at SJNHS. Their lead singer, 21-year-old Romar, is the eldest and the only college student in the group, currently in his third year of BS Entrepreneurship at Western Philippines University.

Romar discovered his talent for music at a young age when singing for his family. As he continued to learn guitar, he joined Polo in the hopes of inspiring the youth to pursue their dreams while studying hard in school to make their parents proud.

This was part of the message of “Sapat Na” a song about a quiet boy in school who is inspired by his crush to succeed in his academic pursuits. Their lyrics, “Wala namang magagawa/ako’y hindi pa handa/ pangarap ang inuuna,” speak of the boy’s choice to pursue his studies rather than a teenage romance.

This was concurred by bass player Kevin Florentino, who studies the HUMSS track in SJNHS. He said that he could relate with the kilig of having a crush in school.

When asked about his start in music, he said that the started playing instrument in church before being invited to join a battle of the bands before he was approached to play bass for Polo.

Drummer Paul Libres and songwriter/rhythm guitarist Jeo Pintuan are both in Grade 10 in SJNHS, the former studying ICT and the latter studying Carpentry.

Jeo said he was proud of himself and the band for their new single, as it was a dream come true. He jokingly said that the message of ‘Sapat Na’ was “so kissable”, and relatable especially for those his age.

When asked about the future of Bandang Polo, he said that they would handle the challenge. “Sabi nga ni God walang binigay na mission sayo na di mo kaya, kaya naman tuloy-tuloy ka lang, at kung may talent ka na nais ipush push mo lang (…) wag kang mahiya,” he said.

Paul was mesmerized by their success so far. “It makes me very proud of myself and also my bandmates. I didn’t know we would reach a point where we can release an original song,” said Paul.

He looked forward to growing Polo’s fanbase as well to inspire more people and to improve as a band. The sentiment is echoed in their debut single’s chorus, with ‘Sapat na sa ngayon/ na araw araw kong mapusuan ang/ lahat ng/ mga larawan mong/ nagpapangiti’.

All the members hoped to grow a local fanbase as well, excitedly sharing the success of their song across social media. They also cite their mentor’s band as a main inspiration to do local outreach performances and play for a cause- after all, there would be no Polo if there was no Kwelyo.

Bandang Polo has musical influences of 90’s OPM alternative rock, like Eraserheads and Parokya ni Edgar. While their debut single is written by Cortes, the arrangement of the instruments and beats for the song were all workshopped by the teenagers over the year, and it shows.

Indeed, the starting drum beat in Sapat Na knocks you over with the force of its rhythm, before settling into a steady pulse throughout the whole song, the beat giving way to the crooning guitar and the young vocals of a boy singing his heart out for a crush that’d inspire him to do more with his life.

After the release of their single, Bandang Polo aimed for even higher goals. “One year from now, we envision releasing a full album and becoming a successful force in the music industry,” said Angelo.

The band is set to go on tour this year, going to other municipalities in Palawan at least once a month when their schedule permits, along with members of Palawan Sound Organization.