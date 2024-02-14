The Department of Agriculture (DA) turned over agricultural machinery and equipment to five farmers’ organizations in Aborlan on February 7 as part of its Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization Program.

The Aborlan Farmer’s Cooperatives & Associations including the Samahang Manunubig ng Culandanum Farmers, Agkakaruba Irrigators Association, Inc., Ibato-Iraan Farmer’s Irrigators Association, Inc., Paradise Teleng Farmers Irrigators Association Inc., and Samahang Magsasaka ng Aporawan at Paradahan Inc. each received 1 unit of 4-wheel tractor.

Aborlan Mayor Jaime Ortega and other local government officials witnessed the turnover.

Ortega welcomed this donation highlighting that this will empower local farmers and enhance agricultural productivity in Aborlan.