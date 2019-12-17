3rd Marine Brigade receives ‘Kapayapaan’ plaque from PRRD

3MBDe commander Brig. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan (2nd from right) and MBLT 3 commander Lt. Col. Charlie Domingo pose for a photo with Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana (1st from left) and Pres. Rodrigo Duterte after receiving the Kapayapaan plaque on December 17, 2019, during the 84th AFP Day at Lapu-Lapu Grandstand, Camp. Gen. Emilion Aguinaldo in Quezon City. (Photo courtesy of DWDD)

3rd MBDe commander Brig. Gen. Charles Sean Gaerlan received the Kapayaan plaque and plaque of recognition for dismantling the Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG)-North under the leadership of Vice Adm. Rene Medina of the Western Command (WESCOM) and the Provincial Task Force-Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) chaired by Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez.

The Palawan-based 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBDe) was recognized Tuesday with a Kapayapaan plaque and plaque of recognition by President Rodrigo Duterte during the 84th AFP Day celebration in Manila.

3rd MBDe commander Brig. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan received the Kapayaan plaque and plaque of recognition for dismantling the Kilusang Larangang Guerilla (KLG)-North under the leadership of Vice Adm. Rene Medina of the Western Command (WESCOM) and the Provincial Task Force-Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) chaired by Palawan Governor Jose Alvarez.

The KLG-North was one of the two guerilla fronts of the NPA’s Bienvenido Vallever Command (BVC) provincial operational command in the Sub-Regional Military Area (SRMA) 4E.

KLG-North was declared cleared of NPA presence by the WESCOM and the local anti-insurgency task force following the arrest of SRMA 4E deputy provincial secretary and finance officer Domingo Ritas (Ka Tino) and the surrender of BVC commander Alimar Libuna Toting (Ka Allan).

“‘Yong Kapayapaan plaque kasi may criteria ‘yon. ‘Yon ‘yong pag-clear ng isang KLG. Ang isa sa parameters kasi is una, ‘yong dapat ma-degrade ‘yong armed group, tapos ma-clear ‘yong mga affected barangays, and No. 3, ‘yong organizations na gumagalaw doon ay hindi na nakakaapekto masyado at hindi na magagamit ng makakaliwa para mag-operate sa area,” Gaerlan said.

“In the case of Palawan, dalawa ang KLG — ‘yong north and south. However, dahil maraming nahuli at sumuko na mga key leaders, isang KLG na lang ang meron sa Palawan. Unlike before na parehong meron. Isa na lang ‘yong nag-o-operate na tinatawag nilang ‘centro de gravedad’,” he added.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.