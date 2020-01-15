Wed. Jan 15th, 2020

3rd district completes barangay infra projects

Jan 15, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao

Rep. Gil Acosta said the project will ease the need of the residents in the conduct of different activities within their barangays.

Concrete road on Purok Sampaguita at Brgy. Sta. Monica. Photo courtesy of Atty Gil Acosta Jr. official Facebook page.

The office of the third district representative has turned over four infrastructure projects to different barangays.

A multipurpose building was turned over to barangay San Jose, concreted road to Purok Sampaguita, Barangay Sta. Monica, and a covered court to Sta. Monica National High School on January 9.

On January 10, a covered court was also turned over to the residents of Barangay San Rafael.

“Malaki ang positibong epekto sa mga mag-aaral ng San Rafael, dahil malaki ang maitutulong nito sa kanila, gaya na lamang ng pagkakaroon ng programa sa kanilang Paaralan tulad ng commencement exercise at programang pampanitikan,” he said.

 

About the Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.

