A decent burial has been provided to the young female New People’s Army (NPA) combatant whose remains were exhumed over the weekend in a shallow grave in an abandoned rebel hideout in Barangay Iraan in the southern Palawan town of Rizal.

Col. Jimmy Larida, commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), said in an issued statement that the remains of Nelyn Dabdab Emon, alias Ka Aldin, who were retrieved on October 25 in Sitio Tandanum in Iraan, were turned over to her mother and eventually buried in Sitio Manggahan in the same barangay.

“Hindi man lang binigyan si Aldin ng desenteng libing. Ang malala pa ay hindi man lamang ipinarating sa kanyang pamilya na matagal nang nangungulilala sa kanya ang kanyang sinapit,” Larida said.

On October 24, soldiers from the 18th Special Forces Company (SFC) conducting military operations in Tandanum discovered an alleged burial location in Tandanum. They verified through a credible source that Emon was buried there.

On October 25, operating troops of the Joint Task Group-South, together with 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), exhumed her remains in Tandanum and turned them over to her family.

The refuge was thought to be a temporary shelter for insurgents led by Jomar Masong, alias Ka Degret. Emon was reportedly a member of his group that escaped the raid that the Philippine Marines carried out in Brgy. Mainit in Brooke’s Point on September 3, 2020.

Two members and three rebel leaders — Bonifacio Magramo (alias Boywan and Salvador Luminoso), Andrea Rosal (alias Naya, Ram, and Inlay; daughter of rebel leader Roger Rosal), Noel Siasico (alias Silnon or Celnon), Ren Manalo (alias Pandan, Lemon, Jona, and Amir), and a certain Ka Rj — were killed in the encounter that day.

According to the 3MBde, Emon died of an illness. It was the result of Ka Degret’s refusal to allow her to seek medical assistance in the lowlands.

“Nawa ay magsilbing paalala ang pangyayaring ito sa mga mamamayan lalung-lalo na sa mga kabataan na kadalasang nire-recruit ng teroristang grupo — na ang pagsapi sa armadong pakikibaka kailanman ay walang maidudulot na mabuti sa inyong buhay,” Larida added.