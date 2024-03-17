Dr. Lota A. Creencia, a faculty member from the Western Philippines University (WPU) College of Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, is currently in the United Kingdom to represent the Philippines and the fisheries sector at the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Research Workshop on Participatory Action for Climate Change in the Global South.

During her visit, Dr. Creencia seized the opportunity to connect with international research collaborators involved in the Blue Communities and Global CFaH Projects.

According to WPU the main objective of her participation is to enhance partnerships with global research networks, fostering potential collaborations in the future.

Last year, Creencia and a group of collaborators from WPU won 1st and 2nd place in the professional category in the oral research presentation during the 2013 International Conference on Biosphere and Sustainability.