The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea condemned the latest attacks by China against Philippine Coast Guard vessels and civilian boats conducting a resupply mission to troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, particularly the water cannoning of Unaiza May 4 on Tuesday, March 5.

The water cannoning shattered the glass windshield of UM4, resulting in injuries to four crew members.

In addition to the water cannoning incident, CCG ship 21555 also engaged in a dangerous maneuver, blocking PCG vessel BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407) and causing a collision that resulted in minor damage to it.

“Once again, China’s latest unprovoked acts of coercion and dangerous maneuvers against a legitimate and routine Philippine rotation and resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal, have put the lives of our people at risk and caused actual injury to Filipinos on board UM4,” NTF-WPS said in a statement it released shortly after the incident.

“The systematic and consistent manner in which the People’s Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue and lessening of tensions,” it added.

NTF-WPS continues to call on China to act accordingly as Philippine resupply missions abide by international laws, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) and the 2016 UN arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea.

“Peace and stability cannot be achieved without due regard for the legitimate, well-established, and legally settled rights of others,” NTF-WPS said.

It further affirmed that the Philippines will persist in exercising its legal rights over the country’s maritime zones, encompassing Ayungin Shoal, a constituent part of the Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf.

“We demand that China demonstrate that it is a responsible and trustworthy member of the international community,” it added.