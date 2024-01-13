The C Seed N1, the world’s first 137-inch folding TV, made its public debut at the recently held Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, providing a distinctive preview of the future of upscale electronics.

Founded in Vienna in 2009, C Seed, under the leadership of Alexander Swatek, Jakob Odgaard, and Jorn Sterup, has been at the forefront of integrating opulent design with cutting-edge technology.

The company specializes in crafting expansive display TVs and high-fidelity speaker systems, catering to indoor, outdoor, and even marine environments. Its Supermarine series, designed specifically for yachts, boasts the capability to deliver crystal-clear images even in bright sunlight, with a space-saving design that allows the screens to fold away when not in use.

C Seed said in a press statement that N1 represents a significant leap in its portfolio, extending up to an impressive 165 inches. Its unique feature lies in its ability to transform from a compact, sculptural piece into a massive 4K electronic display in just over a minute. Standing at a height of 7.8 feet (2.3 meters) when fully deployed, its five-panel screen unfolds silently to form a monumental viewing experience.

LG recently introduced the world’s first transparent and wireless TV, aimed at reclaiming living space with a design that blends into the home environment when not in use. C Seed’s N1 takes this concept further by completely removing the screen from view, transforming it into an unassuming art piece when dormant.

Utilizing its proprietary Adaptive Gap Calibration technology, the N1 ensures a seamless picture by adjusting brightness around the folds. The screen also offers a 180-degree rotation, allowing for optimal viewing angles.

C Seed said it its $200,000 (₱11.16 million) uses micro LEDs known for delivering superior picture quality at the heart of its display technology.

The N1 boasts a peak brightness of 4,000 nits, HDR display, and vibrant color reproduction, setting new standards in luxury home entertainment.