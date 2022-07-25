- Advertisement by Google -

The Palawan Heritage Center and the Culture and Arts Office (PHC CAO) of the provincial government of Palawan announced the conduct of a World Junior Art Festival Painting Competition for Palaweños this coming September.

According to Culture and Arts chief administrative officer Mary Rose Caabay, the activity is in support of the World Junior Art Festival in collaboration with Uniworldpk Inc.-Palawan, a Korean-Filipino NGO that helps develop the skills of the province’s youth, and the Kiwanis International and Recreative International Art Festival (RIAF).

The festival, which is celebrated annually in South Korea, also aims to feature cultural exchange with participating countries in order for the youth to inculcate in their minds the culture and arts of their countries.

The competition is open to Palaweño artists who are 29 years old and below. The theme can be based on different ideas which participants may want to illustrate, but will still be subject to the guidelines and rules of the competition. .

Each participant can submit only one entry with a dimension of not less than 2×2 feet and not more than 3×4 feet. Mediums that can be used include crayon, pastel, watercolors, drawing prints, oil, acrylic, and mixed media. The art should be framed with nylon cord so that it can be hung up during the show.

Entries should be the original work and concept of the participant and must not be entered into other competitions. It must include the signature of the artist and a tag card on the back side that will contain the information about the artwork and the artist.

The deadline for submission of entries is on August 26 at the Palawan Heritage Center, Legislative Building, after which, a screening committee will select the 33 finalists that will be included in the exhibit that will start on September 1. Uniworldpk Inc. will own the final entries, while those that did not make the cut will be returned to the artists by September 10.

The first place winner will receive a P30,000 cash prize, the 2nd place will get P20,000, and the 3rd place will get P10,000, while the rest of the finalists will get a P2,500 consolation prize.

Interested artists may get entry forms at the Palawan Heritage Center from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more details, visit the Palawan Heritage Center Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/phcpalawan or call 0966 452 6924.