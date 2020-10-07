Workout in Style with Surplus

Be ready for your yoga practice with your friends through video call, learn new jump rope tricks, join a fun cycling online class or do your usual cardio or strength training with a snug fit sports bra or sweat-wicking gym tees and tanks and a pair of leggings for a free flow of movements. Level up your workout routine with Surplus essentials such as extra thick yoga mats in fun colors, Bluetooth speakers, quick-dry towels, caps, and socks.

With good health as a top priority today, keeping yourself active is one way to keep fit and to boost your immune system. And whether you want to hit the newly opened gym, or exercise in favorite workout spot at home, you’ll look fit and fab in the Surplus active-wear collection that is a combination of style, performance, and comfort.

Be ready for your yoga practice with your friends through video call, learn new jump rope tricks, join a fun cycling online class or do your usual cardio or strength training with a snug fit sports bra or sweat-wicking gym tees and tanks and a pair of leggings for a free flow of movements. Level up your workout routine with Surplus essentials such as extra thick yoga mats in fun colors, Bluetooth speakers, quick-dry towels, caps, and socks.

Workout jackets will protect your skin from the sun worn, of course, with protective face masks and face shields for outdoor activities such as running or biking. While outdoors, take your important items with you with waist packs or messenger bags and always stay hydrated with tumblers in different sizes and designs.

Take good care of yourself and look fit and fab with the active wear collection of Surplus. The active collection, versatile fashionable pieces, and protective essentials are available in Surplus stores located in most SM Supermalls.

Stay updated as Surplus goes interactive. Like them on Facebook and Twitter at SurplusPH and enjoy great fashion deals on Instagram at Surplus_ph.