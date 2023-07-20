The Provincial Public Employment Service Office (PESO) is set to launch a three-day Special Recruitment Activity (SRA) that will provide Palaweños with access to a multitude of job opportunities both within and outside the country.

The event, scheduled from July 24 to 26, 2023, at the Centennial Pavilion in the provincial capitol compound, promises to connect eager job seekers with a range of employment options.

Global Professional Resources Phil. Inc., the designated recruitment agency for this SRA, is seeking skilled individuals interested in pursuing careers in Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Brunei, and Hong Kong. A diverse array of positions is available, including opportunities as Domestic Helpers, Massage Therapists, Nail Clippers, Hairdressers/Cutters, Agricultural Workers, Waiters/Waitresses, Bartenders, Nail Artists, Nail Technicians, Company Drivers, Staff Nurses (both male and female), Physiotherapists, Coffeemakers/Baristas, Female General Nurses, Beauticians, Chefs specializing in International Cuisine, General Cleaners, Cake Decorators, and Flower Arrangers/Florists.

The provincial PESO said the provincial government remains committed to empowering its constituents by providing them with avenues for professional growth and development. The SRA serves as a bridge, connecting talented individuals with prospective employers and facilitating meaningful employment opportunities both at home and abroad.

Prospective applicants are advised to come prepared with their comprehensive resumes, complete with a 2×2 ID picture, along with supporting documents such as passports and certificates.

The Provincial PESO office, located at Rm 1A, GSO Building, Capitol Compound, Puerto Princesa City, is ready to provide additional information and support to interested individuals.

They can also contact Tel. No. 048-434-9575 for further inquiries.