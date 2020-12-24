Work on 6-lane highways to continue – Capitol

He said that the Department of Public Works in Highway (DPWH) has been appropriating funds for the creation of the six-lane highway since 2017 although some money was distributed to other provinces to aid the battle against COVID-19.

Governor Jose Chaves Alvarez said this week that the six-lane superhighway construction will continue in the northern and southern parts of the province despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Noong una maraming pondo pero ngayon napunta sa other provinces [and] considering na we are fighting COVID-19. But (the) six-lane ay dahan-dahan ‘yan ginagawa. Once na nasimulan ‘yan ng DPWH ay may pondo na ‘yan,” Gov. Alvarez said.

For this year, he said that the district representatives also got almost P6 billion for the implementation of infrastructure projects. “This year yong mga congressmen natin nakakuha ng almost P6 billion for infra project,” he said.

The six-lane highway project was pushed by the provincial government for its 600-kilometer road from El Nido town in the north to Bataraza town in the southernmost tip of the mainland province. Alvarez said previously that this project aims to boost and help the tourism industry of the province.

This is also in support to the sub-regional economic growth between the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asian Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

The majority of the six-lane highway already completed are located in the towns of Roxas, Taytay, Narra, Sofronio EspaÃ±ola, and Brooke’s Point.

