Women entrepreneurs undergo digital marketing training

Women entrepreneurs in Puerto Princesa City recently participated in a training on digital marketing organized by the Strengthening Urban Resilience for Growth with Equity (SURGE) project of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The training, attended by some 41 participants, was designed to help them tap into the rapidly growing digital market.

As part of the U.S. Government’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W- GDP) Initiative, USAID’s Surge project provided customized learning opportunities and technical assistance to women entrepreneurs in agri-fisheries and tourism sectors in Cities Development Initiative (CDI) cities.

USAID, in a press statement on Monday, said that the mentorship sessions to enhance digital marketing skills of Puerto Princesa women entrepreneurs were based on the “continuing limitations on people’s mobility with the COVID-19 pandemic”.

The participants of the sessions that started on second week of September were taught how to maximize the use of digital platforms to sustain their businesses, focusing on improving online presence by creating more engaging visual content in their social media pages.

Through the sessions, the participants navigated through the common problems they generally encounter in managing social media accounts with the help of digital marketing mentor Patricia Lim, a social entrepreneur and CEO of handicraft business Woven.

Lim assessed the existing social media accounts and provided basic tips to drive audience traffic and engage their target customers using available online tools and simple data analytics.

Most of the women entrepreneurs were guided to set up Facebook business pages after attending the online webinar conducted, covering the basic functionalities of Facebook as an important online platform for businesses.

