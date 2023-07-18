A 63-year-old woman who was wanted in Manila for violation of tax code has been apprehended by law enforcement authorities in Barangay Model, Puerto Princesa City.

The police regional office said Tuesday that Edna Janoras was arrested by joint personnel from Police Station 1 and the tracker team of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office at approximately 11:30 a.m. yesterday, July 17.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by Branch 23, Metropolitan Trial Court in Manila. Janoras is facing charges for the violation of Section 266 in relation to Section 5 and 14 of the 1997 tax code, as amended by R.A. 8424.

The recommended bail amount for her release has been set at P12,000.

Following the apprehension, Janoras was placed under police custody and will be transferred to the issuing court in Manila for further legal proceedings and appropriate disposition of her case.