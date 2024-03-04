The Palawan Police Provincial Office apprehended a 54-year-old woman in an anti-illegal logging operation in Sitio Labangan, Brgy. Tabon, Quezon, Palawan, on March 2.

Alias Alicia was arrested in a joint operation involving personnel from the Quezon Municipal Police Station and the Palawan PPO Provincial Investigation and Detective Management Unit.

Alicia is accused of being involved in the illicit sale of assorted round timber wood.

Approximately 200 board feet of round timber wood, valued at an estimated ₱40,000, were seized from the Labangan.

The arrested suspect is currently in police custody, awaiting charges for the violation of Section 77 of Presidential Decree No. 705.