A woman sustained multiple bruises after he was assaulted by her male companion on Nadayao Road, Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, at 4 a.m. today, June 5.

The victim, who works on Baltan Street, Brgy. San Miguel, was on her way home in a tricycle driven by the suspect, identified as Ronald Magbanua, 29.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) said Magbanua forcefully took the victim’s bag containing her personal belongings and ₱1,300 in cash. In addition to the robbery, the suspect also punched the victim, causing injuries to her face.

A witness, meanwhile, said the two had been together since leaving Baltan Street, where they had been drinking. They decided to continue drinking at the man’s place and were looking to buy more alcohol and cigarettes when the incident occurred.

“Pagkagaling nila sa Baltan, napag-usapan pa nila na ituloy pa ang inuman doon sa tinutuluyan ng lalaki, pero bago ito, naghanap pa nang mabibilhan ng alak at saka ng sigarilyo. Ang problema, wala palang dalang pera ang lalaki. Kaya doon na sila nag-agawan sa bag ng babae, tapos pinagsasapak ng lalaki ang mukha ng babae,” a witness said.

(After leaving Baltan, they planned to continue drinking at the man’s place but needed to buy more alcohol and cigarettes. The problem arose when the man didn’t have any money, leading to the struggle over the woman’s bag, during which he punched her in the face.)

The man was detained by barangay tanods who were patrolling the area. Magbanua is now in police custody and facing charges of robbery by use of force.