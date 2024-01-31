A woman facing human trafficking complaints was arrested by police personnel from Police Station 2 (PS2) yesterday morning in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The city police apprehended Lorna Pelaez Cenita, 49, a resident of Purok Malaya, Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, on January 30.

Cenita is facing charges of qualified trafficking in persons under Section 4, Paragraphs A and E of Republic Act (RA) 10364 in relation to RA 9208, and she is listed as the top 1 most wanted person at the city level.

According to P/Capt. Douglas Sabando, acting station commander of PS2, the suspect was involved in human trafficking within the town.

“Ginagawa niya ang pambubugaw sa bayan, ang naging complainant niya dito, minor na babae,” Sabando said.

The arrest of the Cenita was carried out based on a warrant issued by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen of Branch 13, Regional Trial Court, 4th Judicial Region, Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, dated January 29, 2024, with recommended bail.

The suspect is currently in custody at PS2 for further disposition.