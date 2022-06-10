All winning candidates of the May 9 National and Local Elections (NLE) in Palawan have submitted their Statement of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCE), according to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

COMELEC Palawan spokesperson Jomel Ordas said the candidates submitted their SOCE meeting the June 8 deadline for submission set by the commission.

He also stated that no one reported an overspending based on the candidates’ SOCE.

“Lahat ng winning candidates natin at the provincial level ay nakapag-file ng kanilang SOCE. Wala namang nag-overspent base sa SOCE nila na sinubmit,” Ordas told media on Thursday.

Among the province’s winning candidates, incoming vice governor Leoncio “Onsoy” Ola filed his SOCE the earliest.

The first non-winning candidate, on the other hand, to file his SOCE was outgoing 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr.

Below is the list of representatives and provincial candidates who filed their SOCE at the provincial COMELEC office.

Governor

1. Abueg, Frederick F.

2. Reyes, Mario Joel T.

3. Salido, Agapito Jr. A.

4. Socrates, Victorino

Dennis M.

Vice-Governor

1. Bonoan, Rolando Jr. E.

2. Ola, Leoncio N.

3. Parangue, Mariano A.

4. Ponce De Leon, David

Francis P.

Member, Sangguniang Panlalawigan (1st District)

Alarcon, Sotero D. Alvarez, Juan Antonio E. Arzaga, Winston G. Cabiguen, Enrico M. Caralipio, Rouel G. Dalag, David Dweine C. Fortes, Julius Ceasar A. Gabriel, Natividad M. Lagan, Robert James S. Latube, Daniel G. Mones, Jun M. Pablico, Victor R. Pineda, Roseller S. Rosento, Nieves C. Sabando, Maria Angela

V. Trampe, Rosanna P. Zabala, Ramon A.

Member, Sangguniang Panlalawigan (2nd District)

Abengoza, Bernardo Jr.

D. Adonis-Astami, Maureen Claire Delune A. Arzaga, Ariston D. Bacosa-Narrazid, Myra

A. Dela Chica, Aniceto

Ignacio B. Ibba, Al-Nashier M. Leoncio, Carlito B. Maminta, Ryan D. Pe, Andrew A. Relox, Arnel A. Rodriguez, Alanben S. Roxas, Marivic H. Said, Hajan A.

Member, Sangguniang Panlalawigan (3rd District)

Badilla, Wendell Voughn

Albrech T. Manalo, Jaime J. Ortega, Rafael Jr. V.

Member, House of Representatives (1st District)

Alvarez, Antonio C. Reyes-Gaw, Socorro R. Salvame, Edgardo L.

Member, House of Representatives (2nd District)

Abueg, Cyrille F. Alvarez, Jose C.

Member, House of Representatives (3rd District)

Acosta, Gil Jr. A. Hagedorn, Edward S.

In May, Provincial Election Officer Atty. Urbano Arlando reminded all candidates to file SOCE with supporting documents and receipts until June 8 in accordance to Section 14 or RA 7166.

COMELEC requires three hard copies and one electronic copy in an excel format and portable document format (pdf).

Submission via registered mail, courier or messenger is not accepted.

The commission also said all candidates are required to file their SOCE either their campaign was self-funded, incurred no expenditures, did not continue campaign, withdrew candidacy or unless the candidacy was withdrawn before March 25.

The SOCE filed beyond the deadline will not be accepted except for those won in recent elections who are allowed to file within six months from the period of proclamation.

Ordas said non-winning candidates who failed to submit SOCE are subject to administrative sanctions or perpetual disqualification to hold public office based on the Section 13 of Comelec Resolution No. 10505.

“Non-extendible [ang deadline] pero ang mga elected candidates ay may privilege pa for late filing for sole reason na maka-assume sila sa kanilang position kasi kasi di sila pwede mag-assume hanggang di sila ngpafile ng SOCE. Sa batas natin, binigyan sila ng 60 days after proclamation to file SOCE before sila maka-assume sa office na napanalunan nila,” Ordas explained.

“Sa mga non-winning, subject na sila sa administrative fine at isang violation for non-filing of SOCE. Twice na hindi sila makapag-file ay possible na sila ma-disqualify to hold public office,” he added.