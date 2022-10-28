The severe tropical storm (STS) Paeng is forecast to hit the northern part of Palawan with heavy rain and strong winds this Saturday, according to the state weather service.

PAGASA reported that Wind Signal No. 1 had been issued over the islands of Calamian and Cuyo, as well as El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, and Araceli.

“Ngayong umaga, asahan ang mga pinaka malalakas na pag-ulan sa buong Bicol Region, ganoon din sa mga probinsya ng Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro provinces, at hilagang bahagi ng Palawan, kasama na ang Calamian at Cuyo Islands,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said.

Some of these areas, including northern Palawan, will experience heavy to intense rain well into the evening.

Due to strong winds and waves that are between 4.5 and 8 meters in height, gale warnings have also been issued for the coastlines of Central and Southern Luzon (including Palawan), and Visayas.

Estareja said Paeng is now affecting the entire country as it moves west-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (km/h). It was last seen near Garchitorena, Camarines Sur, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h and gusts of up to 160 km/h.

“Halos buong bansa nakakaranas na ng mga pag-ulan, direktang epekto nitong si bagyong Paeng dahil sa malawak nitong circulation na over 1,100 kilometers simula Batanes all the way sa may Southern Mindanao–magkakaroon po ng mga pag-ulan ngayong araw. Pero ang concentration more on Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas,” Estareja reported.

Estareja said they are also keeping an eye on a tropical depression (TD) outside the country’s area of responsibility, which is almost 1,500 kilometers east of Mindanao.

“Posibleng pumasok itong tropical depression pagsapit ng Lunes, at kung sakali ay magkakaroon ito ng pangalan, Queenie naman,” he said, adding that it would be the country’s 17th tropical depression.

He claimed that it is also traveling in the same west-northwest direction as Paeng. It has winds with a maximum sustained speed of 45 km/h, and maximum gusts of 55 km/h, and could weaken as it approaches land.

Paeng is expected to be in the West Philippine Sea tomorrow until Tuesday, November 1.

About Post Author