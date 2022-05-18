In its latest tourism campaign, “Keep the Fun Going,” the Department of Tourism (DOT) will raffle all-expenses-paid trips to Palawan.

The Save Our Spots (SOS) program, which aimed to educate people about being responsible tourists, laid the groundwork for the new campaign, DOT Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a press statement released Wednesday by her office.

“The DOT has been integrating sustainable tourism principles in its projects, programs, and policies, even involving tourists to be part of these efforts. Through the SOS campaign, we aim to raise awareness about responsible travel and emphasize that every small act goes a long way to ensure that future generations will continue to benefit from and enjoy nature’s abundance,” Puyat said.

The Philippines is home to some of the world’s most diverse ecosystems and species, which are threatened by climate change as well as human hazards such as overcrowding and environmental neglect, the DOT said.

The Keep The Fun Going campaign will highlight a gamified experience featuring four eco-friendly ways to travel.

The DOT said anyone may join and must accomplish at least two of the four activities:

The “Certified Foot Soldier Challenge” encourages travelers to walk, hike, or bike more often;

The “Zero-Waste Warrior”, inspires travelers to reduce waste by avoiding single-use plastics and always bringing reusable water bottles, utensils, and shopping bags;

The “resTOURism Advocate Challenge” encourages tourists to volunteer in restoration efforts of communities, such as planting activities, clean-up drives, and wildlife preservation; and,

The “Eco-Staycationer Challenge” motivates tourists to book eco-friendly accommodations, such as local homestays or ANAHAW-awardee hotels that take action to promote sustainability.

Participants will have a chance to win by completing at least two challenges and posting them on social media with the following guidelines:

Step 1. Take a photo of yourself doing the challenges.

For Certified Foot Soldier, you may use an app to track or record your steps or bike ride as proof.

For Eco-staycationer, best if you can include an eco-friendly practice of the establishment in your video. Camping and staycation trips (in a green hotel) are qualified.

Step 2. Upload your photo.

Put a geotag and write a short description.

Step 3. Tag the official DOT social media accounts:

Tiktok: tourismphilippines

Instagram: tourism_phl

Facebook: facebook.com/DepartmentOfTourism

Twitter: TourismPHL

Step 4. Include the #KeepTheFunGoing and #ChallengeDone hashtags in your caption

Step 5. Tag 3 of your friends in your post

Step 6. Make sure to set your profile in public so we can see your entry

All entries will be drawn through an electronic raffle. Weekly winners will be announced every Saturday and notified through personal message on Facebook.

The two grand winners, which will be chosen from all the qualified entries, will win a free trip for two to Palawan.

To learn more about the campaign, visit http://philippines.travel/saveourspots.