Win a Brand-New Car at SM 3-Day Sale

Get up to 70% discount on an amazing selection of apparel, home essentials, beauty products and more, and have a chance to win a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso MT at SM City Puerto Princesa’s 3-Day Sale on March 18-21, 2021.

All shoppers, who are at least 21 years old with a minimum single or accumulated purchase of P1,000.00 from any store in SM City Puerto Princesa will be able to join the electronic raffle.

Double e-raffle entries will automatically be given to customers who shop on a Saturday or Sunday.

Other terms and conditions apply per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-114152, Series of 2021.

Get extra 10% off from The SM Store Puerto Princesa on the following days:

March 18-19: Local Partners get extra 10% off without any purchase requirement.

March 19: Prestige Cardholders also get extra 10% on their purchases without minimum requirement.

March 20-21: Prestige and SM Advantage Cardholders get extra 10% discount with minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000.

Shop, dine, and have an exciting family fun experience while practicing #SafeMallingAtSM on this extended mall-wide sale at SM City Puerto Princesa.

More surprising treats and everyday fiesta feels await mallgoers this year. For more updates, visit SM City Puerto Princesa Facebook Page.