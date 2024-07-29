The wife of missing fisherman Saturnino Yosalina Jr., 41, has called on the public and the Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan to help find him after he failed to return from a fishing trip that began at 2 p.m. on July 18.

Maria Fe Yosalina, Saturnino’s wife, said he left their home in Barangay Bagong Sikat to go fishing with Jerald Mercader, supposedly in the waters of Langogan.

Maria Fe expected him to return after four or five days at sea, but on July 23, Mercader returned without her husband.

“Dalawang bangka sila na umalis. Ang usapan nila pagdating sa laot ng Langogan, maghihiwalay sila tapos magkikita lang ulit bago sila magbalik dito,” she recounted.

Mercader headed northwest while Saturnino went southwest towards Tubbataha. Mercader reportedly said they failed to meet on the scheduled day before returning to Bagong Sikat.

“Malakas daw po ang alon, Hindi daw makatali sa payaw o sa boya sa laot dahil sa lakas ng alon doon sa area kung saan siya nangisda,” pahayag pa ng asawa ni Saturnino,” she told Palawan News.

The Yosalina family has approached the PCG District Palawan for help, but after two days, they have received no updates. Maria Fe said she contacted them on July 27.

“Tinanong ko sila kung may update na o kung pinuntahan ba nila ang asawa ko na nasa laot. Ang sabi niya lang, na tumawag na sila sa Coast Guard Tubbataha at saka tinawagan na rin nila ang mga barko na kung sakali daw na may nakita sila bangka, tawagan daw sila para ma-update po kami. Hanggang doon lang,” she said.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Palawan, when contacted by Palawan News, said they had called their substations regarding the search for Saturnino. They also sought assistance from several boats to report to their office if they saw a fisherman matching the description given by the victim’s family.