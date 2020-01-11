White Nazarene procession draws devotees for unity and peace

prayers during the event were all dedicated also for the healing of those who are challenged by various illnesses.

The Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa (AVPP) led the annual White Nazarene procession Thursday dedicated to the Philippine Catholic Church 2020 theme “Year of Ecumenism, Interreligious Dialogue and Indigenous Peoples” which aims to strengthen unity towards peaceful communities.

Feast of Nazarene in charge JR Palanca Golifardo said prayers during the event were all dedicated also for the healing of those who are challenged by various illnesses.

“Focus ang tema natin sa ‘Year of Ecumenism and Inter-religious Dialogue’ na kung saan mas mapagpatibay pa natin ang pagkakaisa tungo sa maayos at payapang sambayanan. At siyempre dagdag din natin sa intention ang kagalingan ng may mga sakit lalo na ‘yong may mga malulubhang sakit,” he said.

An estimated 500 devotees joined the procession held on January 9.

The mass started at 5:30 p.m., followed by a procession through the main city roads.

Meanwhile, Golifardo said they are still in the process of collating documents and records for the plan to study the historical background of the White Nazarene that was discovered after World War II.

“It is still ongoing pa. Actually, nahirapan talaga tayo humanap ng documents and records about dito,” he said.

