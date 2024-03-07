Western Command Chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos affirmed the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ commitment to remain stationed at Ayungin Shoal, as per President Ferdinand Marcos’s directive, despite ongoing harassment from Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels disrupting rotation and reprovisioning missions for troops aboard BRP Sierra Madre (LS 57).

Carlos affirmed the necessity of utilizing all available means to conduct regular RORE missions, ensuring the maintenance of military presence at Ayungin Shoal.

“Nagsabi na si commander in chief (President Marcos) that we will not leave; LS57 will stay there. So, to comply with that order, we need to deliver supplies regularly to our troops and rotate them,” he said.

He also explained that their top priority is to conduct RoRe missions using resupply boats that can match the speed of Chinese vessels.

“The number one concern for the resupply boat to be used is speed and maneuverability. Because we expect them to block us and do some dangerous maneuvers, we need a highly maneuverable vessel so we can have a better chance of breaking through, kasi in terms of numbers, napakarami nila,” he explained.

“We have to do this with Unaiza Mays, other supply boats, or paradrops. Gagawin natin lahat to comply with that order, for our troops to stay there,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Wescom chief also mentioned that Philippine Navy vessels remain nearby during RoRe missions in case they are required.

During RoRe missions, the Philippine Coast Guard provides security escorts, and the Philippine Navy is just on the sidelines.

“They have always been there, we are not leaving WPS to establish a naval presence. Hindi lang sila nakikita sa Ayungin, but the Philippine Navy is the most dominant force in WPS in terms of the number of patrol days and the number of ships that we deploy,” he explained.

“Laging nandyan ang Philippine Navy siguro 95 percent of the time, out of 30 days in a month, 25 days, they remain at sea to show the flag and establish our jurisdiction there,” he added.

The highest military official in Palawan also said that the latest water cannon incident that resulted in minor damages to the resupply boat Unaiza May 4 and injured four of its crew will still be up for the higher authorities to determine whether or not it constitutes an armed attack.

“Since the very beginning of the first water cannon, that has been the question. But I am in the operational area, I will let people upstairs make that determination. It’s a policy decision that will be made upstairs and not at my level,” he explained.

Marcos has stated, however, that the incident cannot be considered one that could be used to invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States of America.