Western Command (WESCOM) chief Vice Admiral Alberto B. Carlos recently went to Visayas Command (VISCOM) to explore possible additional capabilities to support its mission in its Joint Operation Area (JOA) in the country’s western frontier.

Carlos also met with VISCOM chief Lieutenant General Robert C. Dauz to discuss the two command’s capability upgrades. They also visited a Cebu-based general aviation service provider which they saw as a possible source of their airborne support requirements, particularly in the conduct of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) activities.

“This effort will significantly augment the current capabilities of our Philippine Air Force in our Unified Commands as this is a cost-effective solution of determining out-of-the-box solutions to make our operations more effective, efficient, and of course, more cost-effective.” Carlos said.

“Our intention is to find a service provider that can support the fast pace requirements of our joint operation areas. Thus far, the company we visited showed so much potential in augmenting our essential operational requirements. Their capabilities are the answers to our requirements and we are looking forward to exploring an agreement for their services,” he added.

