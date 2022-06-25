The task force entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard the Malampaya natural gas project off the coast of Palawan has received a new support capability, the multipurpose assault craft BA 483, for its maritime interdiction operations.

The Western Command (WESCOM) and the Joint Task Force Malampaya (JTFM) welcomed its arrival in El Nido on June 14 to secure Malampaya.

Its capabilities include “sea lifts, insertions, and extractions”, and for beach landings and search and rescue operations in littoral waters.

WESCOM commander Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos said the assault craft is part of “beefing up” JTFM’s capabilities to ensure the gas project’s security as it continues to benefit the country.

“We are beefing up the capabilities of Joint Task Force Malampaya in terms of naval and air assets to ensure that we can protect the country’s crown jewel, the MNGPP (Malampaya-Natural-Gas-to-Power Project), from all forms of threats,” Alberto said.

“In doing so we can safeguard the MNGPP’s unimpeded operations and sustain the country’s energy requirements,” he added.