Mayor Roberto del Mundo of Kalayaan town and Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, chief of Western Command (WESCOM), jointly led today the Independence Day ceremonies held on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The celebration paid honor to both past and present soldiers, commemorating their critical role in the nation’s quest for freedom.

Following the flag ceremony, which began at 7:30 a.m., a brief program was held in which Del Mundo and Carlos praised soldiers in their individual statements.

Del Mundo said celebrating the 125th Philippine Independence Day on Pag-asa Island symbolizes the Philippines’ commitment to asserting its independence, defending its territory, and ensuring a prosperous future for its people.

“Ako ay nagbibigay pugay sa atin mga sundalong bayani na nagbigay ng kalayaan sa ating bansa mula noon hanggang sa kasalukuyan,” Del Mundo said.

He extended his greetings to the residents of the town, coinciding with their commemoration of the 45th anniversary since its establishment.

On the other hand, Carlos expressed his commendation for the soldiers stationed across various Philippine-occupied features in the WPS.

“Sa mga pinakamalayong isla sa kanlurang bahagi, sa mga delikadong geopolitical na sitwasyon at sa malaking panganib sa buhay at kagalingan ng AFP Wescom, na nagtataas ng bandila para makita ng buong mundo, pinararangalan natin ang ating mga bayani noon at ngayon na siyang pangunahing dahilan upang tayo’y magkaroon ng ganitong okasyon,” he said.

The 125th Independence Day celebration he said, is the biggest honor that can be bestowed on the soldiers who fought battles against colonialists forces amd rebels, and for those who cintinue to offer their lives to maintain oeace and order in the territories.

“Tunay na mahirap magbantay sa mga pinakamalayong isla – tumawid sa mapanganib na dagat at magpatrolya sa malawak at peligrosong kalangitan,” Carlos stated

“Ginagawa ng Wescom ang lahat ng ito, hindi lamang dahil sa kanilang obligasyon kundi dahil sa kanilang matinding pagmamahal sa watawat at sa bayan, at sa pagnanais na mapanatili ang kapayapaan at maprotektahan ang ating kalayaan at mga biyaya mula sa Diyos,” he added.

About Post Author