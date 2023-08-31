Western Command (WESCOM) stood out at the inaugural Tribute to Soldiers Awards Night, organized by The Manila Times in collaboration with The Manila Times TV and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The event was held on Monday night, August 28, at the Manila Hotel, coinciding with National Heroes Day.

WESCOM said in a statement Wednesday that the event celebrated the unsung heroes of the country, focusing on the military’s commitment to safeguarding its peace and stability.

The Command, it stated, secured the Best Unit Award and three Outstanding Military Personnel accolades from their Operational Units.

Under the guidance of Lt. Col. Isagani Quiming, Tactical Operations Group–7 (TOG-7), TOW-West, was acknowledged for demonstrating operational excellence.

SSg. Michael Rayanon PN(M), hailing from Marine Battalion Landing Team-3, 3rd Marine Brigade, garnered acknowledgment for his noteworthy community service endeavors.

Noteworthy contributions by TSg. Liezel Eranista of TOG-7, TOW-West, was also acknowledged as she was honored for her dedication.

S2IT Jaime Caguioa, serving within Naval Forces West at NICTS-Palawan, was celebrated for his accomplishments in the combat zone.

“The men and women of WESCOM take great pride in this monumental achievement of our units and personnel. This accomplishment stands as a testament to their resolute determination and unwavering commitment to wholeheartedly serve our country,” WESCOM stated.