The Western Command reiterated Wednesday that it is prepared to defend the West Philippine Sea as it celebrates the 7th year of the country’s arbitration victory against China.

This stance is banking on earlier orders and statement of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that the country will not give up an inch of its territory.

In a statement released to the media on July 12, WESCOM commander Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos said the 2016 PCA must be recognized and respected by other countries claiming rights over the disputed territories as it gave credence and validation to Philippine sovereignty, sovereign rights and entitlements in the West Philippine Sea.

Carlos said being the primary defenders of the country’s western frontier, WESCOM is committed to defend and protect its sovereignty in the area.

“As the frontliner in enforcing this ruling, the AFP Western Command (Wescom) remains the dominant force in protecting every inch of the country’s territory and the riches in our exclusive economic zone,” Carlos said.

He also said the ruling of the international tribunal has solidified the fact that Philippines has the rightful claim in the area which has since been recognized by the international community and has become the basis for policies and actions in the WPS.

The most senior military official in Palawan has also been making special mention of the efforts made by soldiers assigned in different Philippine-occupied island features in WPS, recognizing their sacrifices.

“In our remotest outposts at sea, very few dare to go because of the unpredictability of the temperament of the forces of man and nature. There, the Wescom soldiers raise the Philippine Flag without fail and proudly fly, sail and stand guard to defend what is definitively ours,” Carlos stated.

During the Independence Day celebration in Pag-asa Island last June 12, Carlos also commended soldiers deployed in different stations in WPS.

“It is indeed hard to guard the islands, cross dangerous seas and patrol the wide and perilous skies, but Wescom is doing everything it can not only as part of our obligation but because of the genuine love for country,” he said.