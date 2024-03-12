The military command in Palawan is commemorating its 48th founding anniversary today, March 12, at Camp General Artemio Ricarte.

Western Command (Wescom) Information Office Captain Ariel Joseph Coloma said Monday that their anniversary will be celebrated under the theme “WESCOM@48: Committed To Do More.”

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos and the entire Command will reaffirm their commitment to protecting the Western Frontier, while also acknowledging and honoring the outstanding personnel and units whose invaluable contributions have advanced their mission.

“As WESCOM commemorates its 48th Founding Anniversary, the patriots and defenders of the Western Frontier will take a moment to reflect on their years of service and recommit themselves to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and territorial integrity,” Coloma said.

Coloma said that during the commemoration of their anniversary, Wescom will present awards to deserving individuals and units. These include Wescom Outstanding Personnel of the Year, Officer of the Year, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, Civilian Human Resource of the Year, Unit Awards, Supporting Unit Awards, and Stakeholder Awards.