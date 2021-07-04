Water system temporary shut-off on Monday

The city water district announced there will be a system shut-off on Monday which will result in water interruption in all service areas of Puerto Princesa.

Information officer Jenn Rausa of Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said that the reason for the shut-off is to repair the damage on the 16-inch diameter new transmission line along Barangay Irawan going to the PPCWD infiltration gallery.

“Hindi po naa-identify (cause of damage). Bale sa Monday pa lang talaga ichi-check kaya medyo matagal ‘yong time na in-allot para sa activity na ‘yon. Iyong new transmission line yon so for sure hindi dahil sa kalumaan,” she said.

The water interruption will start from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm wherein consumers are advised to store enough water to be used during the maintenance activity.

The city water district expressed its apology for the inconvenience and customers may reach PPCWD through 09173105282 and 09615867294 or email at ppcwater@gmail.com for concerns and inquiries.

