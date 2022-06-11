The City Water District has announced a water service interruption in some parts of Puerto Princesa on June 14 and 15 due to scheduled repairs.

Residents have been advised that water supply may not be available from the evening of June 14 to the morning of the following day.

The areas that will be affected include Barangay Iwahig, and areas of New Princesa and Sandiwa in Brgy. Tiniguiban.

The barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, the remainder of Tiniguiban, San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel, and the rest of the city proper are expected have low water pressure.

- Advertisement -

The maintenance and installation activities will involve the continuation of leak repair of the 900mm diameter transmission line along Brgy. Iwahig; installation of 300mm diameter blow-off valve at PIADP in Brgy. Irawan; and interconnection of 900mm diameter transmission line of the UV project.

“Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance/expansion activity,” the advisory said.

The city water district also advised the public to reach their office through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@2lt-stephanie-bernardo