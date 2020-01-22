Water interruption in 4 barangays in the city on Jan 27

As posted on January 22, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said the other reason is the repair of the 400 mm diameter transmission line in Sta. Monica.

The city water district said four barangays will experience water interruption on January 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

The affected barangays are Sta. Monica, Sicsican, Irawan, and Iwahig due to the interconnection of the rerouted 400-millimeter diameter transmission line at Cabongan Bridge 1. It is to give way to the road widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH).

Households from Irawan to Iwahig; along Balat Road to Sitio Apan in Sicsican, and from Reginio Avenue to Western Philippines University (WPU) in Sta. Monica will have water interruption.

Households from Brgy. Tiniguiban to the city proper, on the other hand, will experience “low water to no water situation”, the PPCWD said.

The water district has advised consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas to store enough water for the duration of the maintenance and expansion activity.

