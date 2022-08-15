- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district will continue necessary leak repairs on Tuesday night, causing water service interruptions in Puerto Princesa proper.

According to a water advisory posted Monday by the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will start tonight at 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 17.

The affected areas to experience no water supply are the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban, and San Pedro. The rest of the city proper will experience low water pressure.

It will give way to the leak repair of a 400 mm diameter transmission line near Caramuran Bridge in Brgy. Sta. Monica. PPCWD previously started the leak repair on August 11.

- Advertisement -

PPCWD recommended residents in impacted areas to save water for use during the repair activities.

The public may reach PPCWD through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, or ppcwater@gmail.com.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts