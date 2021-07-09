Water district urges consumers to settle bills despite suspension of disconnection

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) urged customers to pay their monthly payments even if the temporary suspension of service termination has not yet been removed.

Disconnection of water services has been suspended since May and will remain so until further notice, according to information officer Jenn Rausa, as part of the water district’s response to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the city as a humanitarian consideration with the challenges brought on by the quarantine restriction.

“Wala pa rin notice from the board kung ili-lift na pero ngayon, since MECQ pa rin baka hindi pa rin. Ini-encourage pa rin sila na magbayad para hindi sila matambakan,” Rausa explained.

The city water district serves 48,000 customers, including business and residential, in Puerto Princesa.

“Nagpapadala pa rin kami ng disconnection notice para at least ma-remind na kahit wala man disconnection ay ganito na ang bill niyo,” she said.

The monthly disconnection of service lines is scheduled every last week of the month.

Meanwhile, PPCWD is still coordinating with the companies like Globe Telecommunications for the cashless payment method of monthly bills.

“Ready na rin ang water district, may inaayos lang na remaining requirements, sini-settle na lang,” she said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts