Water District to host fun ride for World Water Day celeb

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) is calling on cyclists in the city to join on its World Water Day Fun Ride in celebration of this year’s campaign for better appreciation of water’s value.

Information officer Jenn Rausa said that aside from the previous activities of fun run and tree planting, the city water district decided to consider the active sports as means to inform the public with the facilities of PPCWD such as Infiltration Gallery, Ultra-Violet Hydro Optic Disinfection System, and the main water source Campo Uno. She said they are targeting to have around 600 cyclists participating.

“Noong previous na World Water Day ay nagka-conduct tayo ng fun run, tree planting, ngayon ay nakita namin na active ‘yong bikers dito sa Puerto [Princesa], nag-decide ‘yong committee namin na iyon na rin ang gawin natin kasi marami rin kaming bikers dito sa office. At the same time, maliban sa active sports, magandang activity rin ito na makita rin ng mga sasali ang facilities natin,” she said.

“Iyon ang ginawa natin activity to showcase na rin kung ano ‘yong sources natin, kung ano yong nangyayari sa process ng pagpapatubig,” she said.

The fun ride will be on March 20 at 5:00 am from its starting point in Balayong Park, Barangay Sta. Monica to Campo Uno in Brgy. Irawan.

Rausa said that PPCWD can also accommodate additional participants even it exceeds to target number of 600 cyclists.

“Kung sakali man na sosobra ay okay lang since malawak din naman ang lugar, mas makikita natin na mas mataas ang participation ng mga tao, bikers particularly,” she said.

The management allows even below 18 years old participants as long as they are able to do trail and will attend together with their parents on the day of activity. There are also waivers upon registration that will be signed by the parents of the minors who would join the fun ride.

The registrations can still be accommodated even a day before the fun ride but those who can register on March 8 can avail the jersey that will be released before the fun ride.

“Pero ‘yong registration na makaka-avail ng jersey before ang activity ay March 8, Monday. May jersey kasi, ipapagawa pa and susukatan pa sila kaya March 8 ay sana makapa-register sila para mahabol ang jersey before ang activity. Pwede pa naman sila mag-register beyond March 8 kaya lang baka ma-late ang jersey nila, hindi na makaabot sa March 20,” she said.

Participants may also have the chance to win different prizes on the raffle to be conducted on that day.

The registration fee is P350 which is inclusive of jersey and breakfast on the fun ride day.

Registrations can be accommodated until March 8 through Beverly Santino and Gema Mariquina of PPCWD Sta. Monica office or may reach them through 09199404121. The registration form may also be downloaded on PPCWD Facebook page.

PPCWD has already posted the route on its official Facebook page for the knowledge of participants. The medical teams and traffic marshals will be on standby and cyclists are reminded to wear their helmet, face masks, and bring their own water; hydrating stations will be also provided on the route of the fun ride.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts