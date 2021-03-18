Water district postpones fun bike ride due to COVID rise

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced the postponement of its fun bike ride activity in celebration of the “World Water Day” to ensure the safety of participants in the wake of a sudden increase in COVID-19 local transmission in Puerto Princesa.

Information officer Jenn Rausa said the management decided to postpone the activity upon the recommendation of the Incident Management Team (IMT).

“Nakita natin ngayon na tumaas na naman ang cases ng COVID dito kasi ‘di ba nakaraan nag-down na to four na lang ‘yong active cases tapos biglang tumaas na naman. Nag-decide ‘yong management na i-postpone na lang muna,” she said.

“Huwag na lang daw muna ngayon, kumbaga pahupain na lang muna. Observe na lang muna ang magiging trend ng cases dito sa city,” she added.

The fun ride is supposed to happen on Saturday, March 20, with an initial target of 600 participants. As a measure to limit the number of individuals involved, PPCWD closed the registration by March 15 with around 300 participants.

Limiting the number of participants to half of its original target will help the PPCWD maintain the implementation of social distancing at Campo Uno, which is the end point of the activity, she added.

Rausa added that PPCWD does not encourage walk in participants aside from the registered cyclists, PPCWD employees, and invited agencies to avoid the flock of attendees.

“Ang area naman ay sa Campo Uno, bundok talaga siya kaya parang imposible rin na may mga magwa-walk in kasi sobrang layo na kaya talagang ‘yong participants lang at mga taga-district ang nandon pati ‘yong iba namin na invited agencies,” she said.

The water district also assured registered participants that they will be notified of the final date once the activity’s timeline is settled.

“Para sa participants, stay tuned lang kung kailan ‘yong date ng activity and rest assured na matutuloy ito. Hindi lang talaga sa ngayon dahil hindi na rin natin talaga pwede i-risk na ituloy ‘yong activity lalo na tumataas na naman ang kaso ng COVID,” she said.

Registered participants may claim their jerseys at PPCWD main office in barangay Sta. Monica starting Friday, March 19.

