Water district conducts emergency maintenance

The Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) announced that the water interruptions experienced by residents in some areas of the city on Sunday morning was due to system shut-off of the main water sources.

According to the public advisory released by Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) on their Facebook page on February 14, the system shut-off is to give way to a major emergency maintenance activity in Montible and Lapu-Lapu sources.

The Irawan source or the Campo Uno, on the other hand, is on standby status due to power supply issue.

“Nagpalit daw ng pumps sa Lapu-Lapu then lumabo ang Montible [dahil sa lakas ng ulan],” information officer Jenn Rausa said as per update provided by the PPCWD team in the area.

Rausa said that once the power supply resumes in the Irawan source, the water pressure in the city will increase even while Montible and Lapu-Lapu rivers are temporarily undergoing maintenance.

“Low pressure lang sa ibang areas, then hindi rin entire elevated areas ang ‘no water’ kasi meron mga reservoir na online ngayon, iyon ang nakakasupply sa ibang areas like portion of [Barangay] Bancao-Bancao,” she said.

She added that the mainly affected areas are those located in Poblacion area and city water district assured that lorry tankers are deployed to inject water on the affected area, particularly along elevated areas.

“Pero mainly affected po talaga ang bayan, as usual, kapag nag-zero PSI talaga sa Manalo. Malakas naman ang pressure po ng tubig once na makaoperate ulit ang source kaya mabilis lang ang build up for sure,” she said.

The PPCWD also assured the public that the water supply will resume within the day and extends its apology for the inconvenience brought by water supply interruption.

