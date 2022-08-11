- Advertisement by Google -

The city water district announced a service interruption from Friday night to the early morning of Saturday, affecting areas of the city proper.

According to the advisory released Thursday, the interruption is scheduled for Friday (August 12) at 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Saturday (August 13).

The affected areas with no water pressure are the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, Tiniguiban, and San Pedro. The rest of the city proper will experience low water pressure.

It will give way to a leak repair of a 400 mm diameter transmission line near Caramuran Bridge, Brgy. Sta. Monica.

Consumers in the affected areas are advised to store water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity.

Residents may reach the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) through

0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com

