The city water district announced Sunday that there will be water disruption on November 22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day in some areas in Puerto Princesa due to the interconnection of a 200mm diameter supply pipe of the San Jose Reservoir to 400mm diameter transmission line along Sampaloc Road in Brgy. San Jose.

Residents who will experience “no water” are those living in:

Portion of Brgy. Sicsican: Ledesma Ville, Balay Road to Sitio Apan

Portion of Brgy. Sta. Monica: Reginio Avenue going to WPU

Nadayao Road, Pineda Road, Brgy. San Pedro

City Proper Area: From Brgy. San Miguel to elevated Barangays in the City (from Capitol to Jacana, whole area of Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, Brgy. Maunlad, and other nearby Barangays)

Residents in the rest of the city proper will experience low water pressure, the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD) said on its post.

PPCWD said consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance and expansion activity.