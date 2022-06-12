Watch this exclusive Netflix Geeked Week teaser of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans slugging it out in the upcoming American action movie The Gray Man.

Gosling is The Gray Man and Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The movie is about CIA mercenary Court Gentry (Gosling), also known as Sierra Six, who stumbles upon some of the agency’s most sinister secrets when he least expects it. His insane former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans) and international assassins turn him into a prime target.

Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

The action-packed spy thriller will debut on Netflix on July 22.