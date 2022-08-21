- Advertisement by Google -

Three men wanted by the law were apprehended in different towns in the province to face charges for alleged illegal gambling, illegal fishing, rape, and attempted murder, the Police Provincial Office (PPO) said in a report.

They were identified as Sariel dela Cruz Castro, 51; Alejo Gamao Safra, 29; and Michael Muhammad Abdani, 25.

Castro was apprehended on August 19 in Barangay Jardin, Culion, for alleged violation of Presidential Decree 1602, which prescribes stiffer penalties for illegal gambling. The warrant to arrest him was issued on August 3, 2022, by Judge Perly Anne Pe of the Municipal Trial Court (MTC) in the town.

Castro was granted P30,000 bail for temporary liberty while his case is being heard.

Safra was also arrested on the same day in Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point in southern Palawan, for alleged violation of Section 92(A) of Republic Act (RA) 10654 amending RA 8550, or the Philippine Fisheries Code. He was granted P60,000 bail for temporary liberty.

The arrest warrant was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Brooke’s Point.

Abdani, allegedly the No. 8 most wanted at the municipal level, was arrested on August 20, 2022, in Brgy. Marangas, Bataraza, southern part of Palawan, for the alleged crime of attempted murder docketed under CC No. 22-01320-BAT. with

The warrant for the arrest of the fisherman was issued by Mendoza on August 16, 2022, a recommended bail of P120,000.

