Authorities apprehended a 60-year-old man wanted for harassment in Imus, Cavite, during a law enforcement operation conducted on Tuesday, June 27, in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The joint operation was carried out by personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) Station 2, PPCPO City Intelligence Unit, City Mobile Force Company, and CIDG Palawan Provincial Field Unit, resulting in the arrest of Remegio Paigma Valones.

The arrest was made based on a warrant of arrest issued by Branch 113 of the 4th Judicial Region in Imus, Cavite. Valones is wanted for harassment or violation of Section 5(E) of Republic Act 9262, also known as the Violence against Women and their Children (VAWC) Act. The recommended bail for his case amounts to P 36,000.

Following his apprehension, Valones is currently under police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for proper disposition of his case.