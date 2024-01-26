A man wanted by the law was apprehended Tuesday morning in the midst of acquiring a police clearance at Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), Barangay 2, Roxas, Palawan.

Alias Glenn, 62, a driver and resident of Barangay 3 in Roxas town, found himself in police custody during what he expected to be a routine administrative procedure.

The arrest occurred following his identification as the subject of a warrant for less serious physical injuries under Criminal Case Number 3345. The warrant, issued by Judge Lovelle Moana Hitosis of the Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) Roxas-Cagayancillo, dates back to January 19, 2011, and specifies a bail bond of ₱12,000.

Presently, Glenn is detained under the jurisdiction of Roxas MPS. He is scheduled to be presented to the issuing court for further proceedings and proper disposition of his case.