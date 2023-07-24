A joint operation conducted by various law enforcement agencies arrested a wanted person for the alleged crime of robbery on Sunday in Barangay 4, Roxas.

The suspect, identified as Bernie Bonilla Dela Cruz, 23 years old and a resident of Barangay 1, was arrested by the combined efforts of Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of Palawan, Provincial Intelligence Detection Management Unit (PIDMU) of Palawan, Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU) of Palawan, 401st Battalion Mobile Company (B MC) of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion (RMFB), the Regional Investigation and Detective Management-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (RID-CIT) of Palawan, and the Palawan Highway Patrol Team (PHPT).

Their joint operation aimed to apprehend the wanted individual based on a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Paul Bataculin Jagmis Jr. of Branch 95, Regional Trial Court in Roxas.

The warrant of arrest, dated July 13, 2023, was issued in connection with a robbery case filed against Dela Cruz. The crime was docketed under CC No. 43355, and the judge recommended a bail amount of P72,000 for the suspect.

Following his arrest, Dela Cruz was placed under the custody of Roxas MPS for proper disposition.