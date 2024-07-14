The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has introduced Aksyon on the Spot 09292920865, a new option for motorists to claim their delayed plastic-printed driver’s licenses.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II stated that motorists who have not yet claimed their plastic-printed driver’s licenses can scan or take a photo of their paper-printed licenses and send it via the Viber platform to Aksyon on the Spot.

“We will immediately print their driver’s license here in the Central Office and we will also give them the option if they want their plastic-printed driver’s license through our accredited courier service,’ said Mendoza.

“We already downloaded sufficient supply of plastic cards down to the licensing offices across the country. Kaya dapat lahat ay may plastic-printed driver’s license na dahil wala na pong backlog dito,” he added.

He further stressed that no motorists should possess a paper-printed driver’s license anymore, as the backlog issue has been fully addressed.

According to data from the LTO, only 5% of those impacted by the backlog have not yet claimed their plastic-printed driver’s licenses.

This has led him to urge the motorists to collect their licenses.

He said that with the oversight of Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista, the LTO has resolved the substantial backlog of paper-printed driver’s licenses. — Celeste Anna Formoso